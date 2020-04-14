Will the $600 federal supplement have an impact on the economy and the job market?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missourians who are eligible for unemployment will now receive an additional $600 per week.

The Missouri Job Center says almost 17 million people around the country have filed for unemployment, and 3,035 thousand of those claims were made right here in Missouri.

Katherine Trombetta, Missouri Job Center spokesperson, says, “It will definitely be a good thing to help kind of bridge that gap, maybe with unemployment not starting yet or if they weren’t even eligible for unemployment to just help them get through this unprecedented time.”

Trombetta says this extra $600 will help make things easier for unemployed people.

She says it’s too early to predict the impact this will have on the job market since payments just began yesterday.

Professor Steve Mullins in Springfield has been teaching economics for more than 35 years.

He says this will help our economy, and without it, some people could have lost their property.

Mullins says, “There would’ve been some borrowers that might’ve lost their automobiles. There would’ve been some people that might’ve lost their apartments due to a lack of being able to pay their rent. There might’ve been people who would lose their homes in the absence of the additional benefit.”

This federal supplement will be around until late July.

As of yesterday, more than $60 million in benefits were paid out to more than 100 thousand Missourians.