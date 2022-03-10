BRANSON, Mo.– With a continued rise in gas prices, Branson, a top tourist destination, is on the lookout to see how gas will effect tourism.

Lynne Berry of the Convention and Visitors Bureau said they’ve faired well in the past when gas prices rose, since people like to come visit due to Branson’s proximity.

“We go back to a time when we had a program called ‘Gas Busters’, and that proved to be pretty significant to getting folks here,” Berry said. “We really haven’t talked about what we might do with regard to getting folks to travel to Branson.”

Berry said they’re down on their workforce currently, and she isn’t sure how gas prices will effect workers returning this season.