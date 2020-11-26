Why you shouldn’t share your Thanksgiving food with your pet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As you eat you may be tempted to share some of your Thanksgiving meal with your pet, but you should probably think twice about that.

We’re all excited to sit down and enjoy our turkey day meal with our friends and family, but pet experts say those foods could be harmful to your family pet.

Sometimes it’s hard to say no to your pet hoping for a little bite of what you’re eating.

But when it comes to your Thanksgiving meal you may want to re-think sharing.

“How often do these pets eat turkey and gravy and dressing and everything that goes on,” Dr. Phillip Brown a veterinarian for the Animal Care Center said.

Brown says these rich and fatty foods can cause stomach issues for our pets.

“You can get gastrointestinal upsets also remember that turkey bones are hollow and chicken bones are hollow and tend to splinter so you don’t want the bones really,” Brown said.

Brown says turkey meat can be safe as long as it doesn’t have any bones, skin or seasoning.

“A shave piece or so big as your thumbnail or something like that but you really want to watch,” Brown said.

Once you’re done eating, make sure your trash is secured and out of your pets reach.

“We don’t want them getting into there, where they will eat too much and different things in there. So, if you had gravy and you had dressing and the dressing had onions in there onions are toxic to dogs,” Brown said.

Other foods that are toxic to your pets include.

“All the dessert items they obviously don’t need the chocolate they also don’t need anything with raisins in it because raisins are toxic to animals,” Brown said.

If your pet does get into any of the food this Thanksgiving or is showing any signs of illness, you should call your veterinarian or the pet poison helpline.

That helpline number is (855)-764-7661.

Brown says if you’re having guests over remind them not to feed your pets without permission.