SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Federal Income Tax deadline is Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Filing your taxes online is encouraged due to the huge backlog of paper tax returns. The paper tax returns are so behind because of IRS employees having to work from home.

Taxpayers who already filed a paper return should expect a delay for any refunds.

There is a way to file for an extension till October 15, but that requires an extension form by July 15.