Why United Way plans to celebrate Christmas in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For the past few weeks, Miller Engineering firm and the United Way have been gathering up toys. On Monday, June 10 the two will team up to deliver what’s been gathered to Springfield’s Great Circle, an organization providing behavioral health services to children and families in vulnerable living situations.

Miller and United Way say they’ll deliver $6,000 worth of toys, bedding, and essential items to the children and families at Great Circle.

Keeping in step with it’s “Christmas in June” theme, the United Way says Miller’s team will even pull up to the Great Circle in a sleigh.