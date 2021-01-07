Why some counties are still trying 17-year-old’s as adults despite MO law change

SPRINGFIELD — As of one week ago from Jan. 7, Missouri law states that anyone 17 years of age or under will be tried as a juvenile for most offenses.

The change went into effect on Jan. 1, but some places, such as Greene County, are yet to adopt it because of something left out of the bill when it was passed.

Bill Prince, the Family Court Administrator and Chief Juvenile Officer with Greene County said it has to do with a lack of funding – or appropriations.

“There were no, and there have been no appropriations made by the legislation made by the legislature at this point,” explains Prince. “Most folks in the juvenile justice field are of the position that would deprive us of jurisdiction to deal with 17-year-old’s at this point until there is adequate appropriations.”

Prince says there have been a couple of different efforts to secure that funding, one was cut short this past year due to the pandemic. Right now, many juvenile offices are waiting for action from lawmakers in Jefferson City, who just got back on the job this week.

“We’re just waiting for either a legislative fix or potentially a court ruling somewhere down the road that will give us some direction,” Prince says.

Until then, Greene County Juvenile Services, law enforcement, and the County Prosecutor have agreed to hold off on implementing it.

Prince says despite the delay, they still believe the law is a change for the better.

“We are all in favor of working with 17-year-olds,” said Prince. “We think it’s the right thing to do. There’s nothing that happens magically between somebody’s 16th birthday and 17th birthday that creates this new mature, better thinking human being.”

Right now, Prince says they haven’t seen any pre-filed bills concerning funding yet this year, but says there is currently a lawsuit filed in Jefferson City meant to provide some clarity on how this could work.