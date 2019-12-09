Why political ads are airing across the Ozarks

Mo. – KOLR10’s Madison Hever sits down with Political Analyst Brian Calfano, Ph.D., about political ads running on television stations across the Ozarks and why these democratic ads are running in a Republican-leaning state.

Calfano also delves deeper into why other reasons candidates may be running ads, aside from attempting the presidential nomination.

You can listen to the full interview on our Show Me Politics podcast. It is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just search, “KOLR10.”