Why political ads are airing across the Ozarks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mo. – KOLR10’s Madison Hever sits down with Political Analyst Brian Calfano, Ph.D., about political ads running on television stations across the Ozarks and why these democratic ads are running in a Republican-leaning state.

Calfano also delves deeper into why other reasons candidates may be running ads, aside from attempting the presidential nomination.

You can listen to the full interview on our Show Me Politics podcast. It is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just search, “KOLR10.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories