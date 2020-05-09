Why churches don’t follow same guidelines as grocery stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Religious leaders are wondering why there is a limit to services but not grocery stores in the amendments to Road to Recovery

Clay Goddard, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says it’s density versus intensity.

Density is the number of people in a single space, and intensity is how close and how long people are interacting. The higher the density and the higher the intensity, the more of a health risk there is.

A church has a higher density rate rather than a grocery store. In a grocery store, people are walking and passing by.

Mary Decker with Schweitzer United Methodist Church agrees with the 25-person limit, but pastor Robert Burnett Junior with Central Baptist Church doesn’t.

“Most churches have enough common sense to come in, stay separated and waive at each other from six or eight feet away or 10 feet across the room,” said Burnett Junior. “I see his side of it. I’m not going to argue against that, on the other hand I think churches have been mishandled and not done right.”

“We also have been looking to the health department for our guidance and have been following their direction,” said Decker. “We’re anxious to get open, but we want to be responsible. We want to take care of the community, and so we don’t want to do anything too early or too quick.”

Schweitzer United Methodist won’t be having services this weekend, but Central Baptist will. The church normally brings in about 35-50 people, but pastor Burnett Junior says he will respect the county’s orders.