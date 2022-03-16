BRANSON, Mo. – White River Valley Electric Cooperative met with multiple county commissioners to push a plan for broadband internet for customers.

“Many of our members, up to 50% in some areas, don’t even have access to a single provider,” said Cassie Cunningham manager of communications and member engagement for White River Valley Electric Cooperative.

White River Electric Cooperative’s plan would cost $232 million to cover the five counties they service. This money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act fund.

The board has voted to move forward with funding opportunities that open the door for grants. White River Valley Electric Cooperative met with five county commissioners from Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, and Stone counties to ask for $10 million as a group.

“The idea is to provide connectivity to everyone because you shouldn’t be limited to your opportunities because of your address,” said Cunningham.