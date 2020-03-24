White River Marine Group announced Company-wide layoffs in response to Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– White River Marine Group released a statement saying they have laid off about 350 people company-wide, which is the equivalent of 11 percent of its workforce across seven facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

White River Marine Group is hoping to rehire those individuals as soon as conditions allow. The company is offering the impacted employees a severance program that includes full pay and benefits for an additional two weeks. Additional support is based on years of service.