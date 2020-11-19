White, powdery substance mailed to West Plains V.A. Clinic

WEST PLAINS, Mo.- The West Plains Police Department is investigating after an envelope containing a white, powdery substance was mailed to the Veterans Affairs Clinic.

According to a press release, the incident happened Wednesday when an employee of the clinic opened the letter, and the substance fell out.

Investigators on scene determined the letter was mailed from Little Rock, Ark. and was sent to the attention of one of the employees of the clinic. The employee who opened the letter was transported to another health facility as part of the clinic’s standard procedure.

Police say the substance has been sent off for testing and the suspect is still unknown.

“The West Plains Police Department is treating this matter as a terroristic threat and is investigating it as such,” the release states.

If you have any information on this incident, call the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.