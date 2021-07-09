White House COVID Response Team addresses Greene County vaccination challenges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is planning a new approach to help Southwest Missourians get vaccinated against COVID-19.

With the national vaccination rate at just over 55 percent of adults, Greene County is sitting much lower at around 39 percent.

Health officials in Greene County say they plan to take a more personal approach to vaccinations, connecting with community leaders, faith organizations, and neighborhood groups.

They hope this will help the community connect with the message on a personal level.

The White House COVID Response Team’s Senior Policy Advisor for Equity, Dr. Cameron Webb, spoke about some of the challenges of raising the vaccination rate in the area. ” I think some folks see this as a partisan issue, and we simply remind them that there are no red states and blue states to a virus. All a virus sees are people that can be infected, the harm that it can cause, and ways it can continue to prevent our society from being free and allow folks to engage in the things they love.”

The Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that Missouri is spending five million dollars on a media campaign to promote getting the COVID-19 vaccine in a call with our Capital Bureau Reporter.

After President Biden’s announcement regarding the deployment of COVID-19 response teams to the area, the health department is in a waiting period.