SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some major Springfield projects may be getting the funds needed to move forward after the upcoming July 11 city council meeting.

Out of 50 project funding requests, 16 will be recommended by the city of Springfield’s American Rescue Plan Review Committee. These include some more high-profile projects, such as $500,000 for the Renew Jordan Creek project, $7 million for housing and homeless projects, and $7.3 million for Cooper and Killian parks.

Some of the recommended projects with the highest funding allocations include:

$4 million for renovating the historic city hall

$3 million for an education wing for the Springfield Art Museum

$3 million for developing the Chadwick Flyer Trail

$2 million for the Boys & Girls Club and FosterAdopt Connect Teen Center

$1 million for the Restore SGF project

The homeless housing project’s funds will add up to $12.3 million when added to the Community Development Block Grant ARPA funds.

Nationwide, ARPA funds such as Springfield’s are part of a $1.9 trillion federal aid package that Congress passed in March 2021 to help organizations and institutions bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic. Springfield received just over $40 million of relief aid, according to a city press release.

The Springfield City Council will hear the first reading of these fund allocations at the July 11 meeting. The city council has previously agreed to use funds from the federal aid to help the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and offer retention pay to the city’s fire, police, and health department staff.