JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation said 86 deer out of 32,000 tested were positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) between July 2021 and April 2022.

CWD is a deadly illness in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. The MDC said it’s relatively rare in Missouri, but the efforts to detect it and limit its spread will continue.

There have been 292 cases of CWD since the first case was detected by conservation officials in 2012. MDC has collected more than 210,000 samples for CWD testing since then.

In the Ozarks, cases of CWD were found in Barry, Cedar, Christian, Howell, Pulaski, Stone, and Taney counties. This was the first time the disease was detected in Barry, Christian, and Howell counties.

This is how the cases from the most recent testing batch break down among all counties: Adair (2), Barry (4), Cedar (2), Christian (2), Franklin (6), Howell (1), Jefferson (12), Linn (12), Macon (10), Oregon (6), Perry (2), Pulaski (1), Putnam (1), St. Clair (1), Ste. Genevieve (15), Stone (6), Taney (2), and Washington (1).

The deer were tested by the MDC as part of mandatory sampling during firearms deer season and as part of the department’s partnership with landowners.



