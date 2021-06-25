Where you can get vaccinated in Springfield the week of June 28th-July 4th

Nurse Jody Berry draws a syringe full of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Mother’s Brewing Company in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the country: It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- As of Friday, June 25th, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has seen a 26% increase in new COVID-19 cases over the past week, with over 750 new cases reported.

Springfield hospitals are currently treating 168 COVID patients as of June 25th. Many new patients are younger and without underlying health conditions.

Local healthcare officials urge everyone over the age of 11 to vaccinate as soon as possible as the average age of new infections is 38.5 years old.

Below is a list of vaccination facilities available to the public in the Greene County area for the week of June 28-July 4:

Monday, June 28th:

Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGCHD) – 2300 N Airport Blvd from 9-10 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)



Tuesday, June 29th:

Republic Branch Library (SGCHD) – 912 N. Lindsey Ave., Republic from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)



Wednesday, June 30th:

SGCHD Westside Clinic (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Fire Station #5 (SGCHD) – 2750 W. Kearney St. from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)



Thursday, July 1st:

Willard Branch Library (SGCHD) – 304 E. Jackson St., Willard from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

South Street Christian Church (JVCHC) – 500 South Ave. from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Ash Grove Branch Library (SGCHD) – 101 E. Main St., Ash Grove from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)



Friday, July 2nd:

Price Cutter Republic (SGCHD) – 1013 U.S. 60, Republic from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Getaway Golf (JVCHC) – 3833 E. State Highway D from 5-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

For more locations, visit vaccine417.com or call (417) 874-1211.