Where to take your live Christmas trees after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Christmas is still a few days away, but you might already be thinking about what to do with your tree once the holidays are over.

Live trees will not be accepted at Missouri landfills, but you have several other options.

Hansen’s Greenwaste in Brookline and the Brookline location of the city of Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center will accept live trees, Garland, and Wreaths for free between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31.

Bass Pro will take your live tree for $2 from Dec. 26-30.

And starting Dec.26, Wickman’s Gardens will take your live tree in exchange for a $5 donation.

If you bring your own container, the wood chip mulch made from Christmas trees is free.

String lights, artificial trees, and other holiday decorations can be taken to the habitat for humanity re-store or other local thrift stores.