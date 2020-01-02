Where to take your live Christmas trees after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are still places to throw away your live Christmas trees.

Nearly one-third of Christmas tree fires happen in January, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The group says that Christmas trees will become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out, the longer you keep the tree in your home, the more of a fire hazard it becomes.

And while statistics show that Christmas tree fires aren’t common, they are more likely to be serious fires.

Live trees will not be accepted at Missouri landfills but you have other options.

Hansen’s Greenwaste in Brookline and the Brookline location of the Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center will accept live trees for free between now and Jan. 31.

Wickman’s Gardens will take your live tree in exchange for a five dollar donation.

And if you bring your own container, the wood chip mulch made from Christmas trees is free.