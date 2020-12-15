Where to take your Christmas trees after Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Although live Christmas trees are not accepted at Missouri landfills, there are still recycling options available when you’re done with your tree and other live decorations.
Below is a list of places to take your Christmas tree after the holidays:
- The City of Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center
- 3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline
- Dec. 26, and Jan. 30, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday
- No charge
- Trees won’t be accepted at the Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine recycling centers
- Bass Pro Shops
- 2011 S. Campbell Avenue
- Dec. 26 – 30 between noon and 6 p.m., daily
- Requests $2 donation for projects for the Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow.
- Hansen’s Greenwaste
- 3341 S. Farm Road 107, Brookline
- Dec. 26, 2020, through Jan. 21, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- No fee
- No flocked trees accepted
- Wickman’s Gardens
- 1345 S. Fort Avenue
- beginning Dec. 26, Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Asks for a $5 donation
- No flocked trees accepted