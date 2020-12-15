Where to take your Christmas trees after Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Although live Christmas trees are not accepted at Missouri landfills, there are still recycling options available when you’re done with your tree and other live decorations.

Below is a list of places to take your Christmas tree after the holidays:

  • The City of Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center
    • 3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline
    • Dec. 26, and Jan. 30, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday
    • No charge
    • Trees won’t be accepted at the Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine recycling centers
  • Bass Pro Shops
    • 2011 S. Campbell Avenue
    • Dec. 26 – 30 between noon and 6 p.m., daily
    • Requests $2 donation for projects for the Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow.
  • Hansen’s Greenwaste
    • 3341 S. Farm Road 107, Brookline
    • Dec. 26, 2020, through Jan. 21, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
    • No fee
    • No flocked trees accepted
  • Wickman’s Gardens
    • 1345 S. Fort Avenue
    • beginning Dec. 26, Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Asks for a $5 donation
    • No flocked trees accepted

