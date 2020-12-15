Where to take your Christmas trees after Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Although live Christmas trees are not accepted at Missouri landfills, there are still recycling options available when you’re done with your tree and other live decorations.

Below is a list of places to take your Christmas tree after the holidays:

The City of Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center 3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline Dec. 26, and Jan. 30, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday No charge Trees won’t be accepted at the Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine recycling centers



Bass Pro Shops 2011 S. Campbell Avenue Dec. 26 – 30 between noon and 6 p.m., daily Requests $2 donation for projects for the Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow.



Hansen’s Greenwaste 3341 S. Farm Road 107, Brookline Dec. 26, 2020, through Jan. 21, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. No fee No flocked trees accepted

