Where to recycle your political signs after the election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After the election is over, Springfield residents may have political signs they want to dispose of without them ending up in a landfill. Springfield communications coordinator Kristen Milam says they need to be disposed of properly.

“Please do not place them in your curbside recycling bin,” said Milam. “We are not accepting those through curbside or at our city recycling sites either. They just need to go in the trash unless you’re able to take them to Complete Electronic Recycling.”

Complete Electronic Recycling, owned by David Kramer, is the only business the city knows of accepting political signs to recycle.

“Individuals, businesses, organizations, whoever they may be, they can bring those in anytime during regular business hours,” said Kramer. “We’ll take it from there. We’ll bale them up and then send it to manufacturers that’ll use them for feedstock for new products.”

Kramer said he wanted to be a part of recycling political signs to keep one more thing out of the already growing landfill.

“It’s just another material to keep out of the landfill,” said Kramer. “The use of plastics has really exploded over the last 50 years and more needs to be done with that material. If something can be done, without too much effort on the person’s part, why not do it?”

Complete Electronic Recycling is accepting political signs for recycling through the end of November at no cost, but they do ask that you separate the sign from the metal stand.