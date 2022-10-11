SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several organizations are planning trick-or-treat events around the Ozarks.
Here’s a list of trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating events within a 30-mile radius of Springfield:
- Rogersville Trick or Treat event on October 31st from 12 pm-6 pm is a sensory-safe trick-or-treating event for kids during daylight hours. Families can get a directory at the Rogersville Chamber or look in the windows of businesses for a trick-or-treat sign.
- Republic Community Trick or Treat event on October 30th from 3-6 pm in the Birch Pointe subdivision.
- Bolivar Indoor Trick or Treat event at Parkview Health Care Facility on October 31st beginning at 5 pm.
- Willard Parks Trunk or Treat at the Frisco Trail Head on October 29th starting at 3 pm with vendors, games, & bounce houses. Trunk or Treating starts at 5 pm. At 7:30 the Spooky Sprint 5K Fun Run benefitting Better Together Playground will begin.
- Downtown Sedalia Trick or Treat event on October 28th from 3-5 pm.
- Lebanon-Laclede County Library Trick or Treat event on October 31st from 8 am-8 pm.
- Downtown Ozark Trunk or Treat event on October 31st from 5:30-8 pm with candy, free hot dogs, chips, and soda.
- Countryside Christian Church Trunk or Treat in Nixa on October 26th from 5:30-7:30 pm with food, games, bounce houses, smores, and candy.
- Ash Grove Community Trunk or Treat event on Main Street in Ash Grove on October 31st beginning at 5:30 pm.
- Strafford FBC Drive-through Trick or Treat event on October 31st from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm.
- Marshfield Center Trick or Treat on October 29th from 12 pm-4 pm.
- Seymour City Trunk or Treat event on October 31st at 6 pm at the Seymour City Square.