Where to get free masks in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with area organizations to give out 50,000 surgical masks. This is part of the department’s Slow the Surge campaign and comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 drives cases to record highs.

Families can get up to 50 masks per family, as well as a COVID-19 care kit that will include information on COVID-19 prevention, a digital thermometer, tissues, and hand sanitizer.

Here is where to get free masks and care kits in Springfield:

The Library Center, 4653 S Campbell Ave.

The Library Station, 235 N. Kansas Expy.

Midtown Carnegie, 397 E. Central St.

Park Central, 128 Park Central Sq.

Schweitzer Brentwood, 2214 Brentwood Blvd.

Later this week, people will be able to pick up masks and care kits at the Springfield-Greene County Library branches in Ash Grove, Fair Grove, Republic, Strafford, and Willard.

Some area organizations will also receive high-quality masks to give out to people who may not have access to them. Organizations that want to distribute masks can contact coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

A news release from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers this guidance: “The CDC recommends everyone over the 2 years old wear a mask indoors, especially in areas of substantial or high transmission. Face masks should completely cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly. When worn properly, any mask gives a person some protection against COVID-19, but a higher-quality mask, like a surgical, N95 or KN95, provides a higher level of protection against transmission. These masks include filtration systems that prevent you from inhaling virus particles in the air.”