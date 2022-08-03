SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping.

Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall.

Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last Saturday, but several other events are still upcoming.

Aurora School District will host its back-to-school bash tomorrow, August 4, from 4:30-6:30 pm. The district will be handing out free backpacks, as well as holding giveaways, giving out free Aurora apparel, helping students with online enrollment and school supplies assistance, and doing hearing screenings.

The event will be held in the Robinson Gym.

The Midwest Technical Institute in Springfield will be hosting a back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 6, from 10 am to 1 pm. The first 100 attendees will receive a free backpack. Attendees can then fill their backpacks with school supplies during a scavenger hunt.

The event will also include food trucks, face painting, community vendors, games and activities, and demonstrations of MTI programs.

On Monday, August 8, Students of Holland Elementary School in Springfield can get free school supplies at South Haven Baptist Church from 4:30-6:30 pm. Activities and snacks will also be available for students. Parents must register their students for the event by August 6.

On Saturday, August 6, Home Church in Springfield is hosting a back-to-school event for students. The church will be giving away school supplies from 9 am-12 pm. There will be door prizes and food as well.

Eagle Heights Worship Center in Springfield is hosting a back-to-school bash on August 14. Students can get free haircuts, free groceries, free clothes, free school supplies, and a free lunch. The event is from 11 am-3 pm. Pre-registration is recommended.

The Way Community Church will be handing out free backpacks and school supplies to Ozark families on Saturday, August 13 from 6:30-9:30 pm. A free hotdog dinner will be served at 6:30 and a movie will be shown beginning at 8 pm.

Kids in Clever can get a free backpack stuffed with school supplies from the First Baptist Church of Clever on August 13 from 5-7 pm. The event will also have inflatables, food, and free haircuts for kids.

Ozark students can have fun at the pool while getting free school supplies on Saturday, August 13. The Neil Grubaugh Pool will be partnering with Impact Church to host a back-to-school bash with inflatables, food, games, snow cones, and free school supplies. The event will be held from 6:30-8:30 pm.

The Central Taney County Volunteer Firefighters Association is hosting a back-to-school bash on August 13 from 4-7 pm. Kids can get free ice cream and hotdogs and parents can enter to win raffle prizes. Some school supplies will also be handed out. Some of the prizes include Freddy’s Ice Cream vouchers and Branson attractions tickets.

Faith and Hope Freewill Baptist Church in Aurora is hosting a back-to-school bash on August 13 from 6-8 pm. Kids K-12 can get free haircuts, food, and backpacks full of school supplies. There will also be a bouncy house and face painting.

On Sunday, August 7 from 5-8 pm, Taney and Stone County families can get ready for the back-to-school season by heading to the Branson RecPlex for free backpacks, swimming, inflatables, games, balloon animals, crafts, hot dogs, music, popsicles and a professional Motorcycle, BMX and Skateboard stunt show.

In Rolla, Let It Flow Evangelism Ministries is giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies, as well as school clothes, on August 13 beginning at 9 am.

West Plains families can get free school supplies while enjoying a bounce house and cookout at the Berean Baptist Church on August 13 at 6 pm.

Students in Seymour can get a free backpack and socks, as well as a $15 voucher for shoes redeemable at the Marshfield Walmart, and haircut vouchers at the Seymour Nazarene Church‘s back-to-school bash on Sunday, August 14 from 4-6 pm.

Brighton Baptist Church is hosting a back-to-school bash where kids can get free school supplies and free haircuts, as well as enjoy games, activities, and food. The event will be held on August 21 from 4-6 pm.