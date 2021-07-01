Where to find firework celebrations this 4th of July in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Looking to enjoy fireworks and fun this Independence Day weekend? Several local communities are hosting fireworks and more.

See the list of celebrations below for more information:

Kimberling City is hosting Fireburst at the Kimberling City campground on July 2nd at 9 p.m.

Branson Presents the Landing Liberty Light Up Saturday, July 3rd. This event includes a concert and begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Branson Landing.

Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce will host Rockin’ 4th of July with events beginning at noon and fireworks beginning around 9:30 p.m. on July 4th.

Monett will begin its Freedom and Fireworks celebration at 1 p.m. with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. at South Park on July 4th.

Bolivar’s Rotary Club is hosting Celebration of Freedom at Southwest Baptist University on July 4th with fireworks set to start at 9:20 p.m.

Harrison, Ark. is celebrating with a cookoff and a parade at the downtown square beginning at 5 a.m. and fireworks and other activities at the Anstaff Soccer Complex beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Springfield is hosting Fireworks At Hammons Field on July 4th beginning at 6:30 p.m.

