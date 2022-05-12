SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several people in the Springfield area won big prizes by playing Missouri Lottery games recently.

Missouri Lottery said a trip to the laundry mat led to a spur-of-the-moment decision to buy a winning $100,000 lottery ticket in Springfield.

According to a news release, the winner had gone to the laundry mat after his washing machine stopped working and decided to stop at Hy-Vee on Battlefield Road in Springfield. He ended up buying a $5 “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers ticket.

The man said he was not paying attention to how many words he was scratching off, but he was shocked when he realized he won $100,000.

“I just looked down at the prize legend,” he said, according to a news release from Missouri Lottery. “Then I was like, ‘holy crap!’”

On April 20, Casey’s General Store on North Highway CC in Nixa sold a winning Missouri Lottery “Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket that was worth $100,000.

Another lucky player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the April 16 drawing. The winner bought that ticket at American Legion 639 on South Scenic Avenue.