SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A cold front is currently moving into northern Missouri, and it will continue to move south, draping across the Ozarks before moving out of the region.

Precipitation will be moving in later tonight. Springfield will start to see rain and a few rumbles of thunder after midnight.

Temperatures by 7 AM will be in the upper 30s and will fall to freezing and below between 10:30 AM-11 AM. This will initiate the transition period to freezing rain and sleet before wrapping up with a touch of snow by early Thursday evening.

Rapidly dropping temperatures and gusty winds could lead to freezing road surfaces, Flash Freezing on Thursday. Springfield only is forecasted to see less than an inch of snow and sleet.