NIXA, Mo. — MoDOT-contracted crews will be widening Mt. Vernon Street (Missouri Route 14) in June 2022. The work will make Mt. Vernon five lanes between Fort Street and Tiffany Boulevard, but drivers will have to adapt to traffic shifts and lane closures in the meantime.

The work begins the week of June 6. When it’s finished, Mt. Vernon Street will be widened to five lanes, with a center turn lane between Fort and Tiffany. The project includes resurfacing Route 14 between the area east of Tiffany Boulevard in Nixa and 32nd Street in Ozark.

East edge of road work

West edge of road work Images courtesy: MoDOT

Crews will also make improvements to sidewalks and traffic signals and will install new storm drains, curbs, and gutters along Mt. Vernon Street.

Here is a list of traffic impacts from the MoDOT project website:

Phase 1 of Route 14 and Main Street Intersection Improvements: The intersection of North Main Street and Route 14 (Mt. Vernon Street) will be CLOSED The intersection of South Main Street and Route 14 (Mt. Vernon Street) is open Traffic will be in a head-to-head configuration in the Route 14 eastbound lane and turn lane There will be no signal at the intersection of Route 14 and Main Street

Phase 2 of Route 14 and Main Street Intersection Improvements: The intersection of South Main Street and Route 14 (Mt. Vernon Street) will be CLOSED The intersection of North Main Street and Route 14 (Mt. Vernon Street) is open Traffic will be in a head-to-head configuration in the Route 14 westbound lanes There will be no signal at the intersection of Route 14 and Main Street Phase 2 of the Route 14 and Main Street intersection improvements will be completed in fall 2022

Lane closings on Route 14

Traffic shifts away from construction work

Side streets and sidewalks CLOSED at times

Entrances closed one-half at a time or completely if two entrances exist

Crews and equipment close to traffic

Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zone between Nixa and Ozark. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zones or before entering the work zones from a side road.

This $5.4 million project is scheduled to be completed by May 2023.