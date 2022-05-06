SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Work on Springfield’s Grant Avenue Parkway will begin on May 19, 2022.

The City of Springfield is hosting a ceremony that morning at Parkview High School near Grant Avenue and Chrisman Road. The ceremony follows two years of studies, community input and design work.

The Grant Avenue Parkway is a more than $20 million project to create pedestrian and bike paths along Grant Avenue between downtown Springfield and Sunshine Street at the Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Bass Pro.

Drivers along the route will begin to see construction crews along Mill Street between Campbell Avenue and Main Street soon. Once school is out, expect to see major construction as crews close Grant Avenue between Ildereen and Meadowmere. The goal is to focus on rebuilding the road during the summer so it will have minimum impact on Parkview High School.