GALENA, Mo. – The judge hearing cases against three operators of a “duck boat” that sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake in 2018, killing 17 passengers, is set to rule on motions to dismiss the cases on April 5.
A hearing on the defense motions and responses from prosecutors was to have been heard today (3/8/22) but was continued to April by Circuit Judge Alan Blankenship, according to online court records.
Charged with multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter and other felony counts are:
- Kenneth Scott McKee of Verona, captain of the amphibious tourist craft that sank in July of 2018.
- Curtis Lanham of Galena, general manager of the Duck Boat operation
- Charles Baltzell of Kirbyville, manager on duty on the day of the tragedy.
Blankenship is the rule on whether to dismiss or proceed to preliminary hearings in April.