GALENA, Mo. – The judge hearing cases against three operators of a “duck boat” that sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake in 2018, killing 17 passengers, is set to rule on motions to dismiss the cases on April 5.

A hearing on the defense motions and responses from prosecutors was to have been heard today (3/8/22) but was continued to April by Circuit Judge Alan Blankenship, according to online court records.

Charged with multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter and other felony counts are:

  • Kenneth Scott McKee of Verona, captain of the amphibious tourist craft that sank in July of 2018.
  • Curtis Lanham of Galena, general manager of the Duck Boat operation
  • Charles Baltzell of Kirbyville, manager on duty on the day of the tragedy.

Blankenship is the rule on whether to dismiss or proceed to preliminary hearings in April.