GALENA, Mo. – The judge hearing cases against three operators of a “duck boat” that sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake in 2018, killing 17 passengers, is set to rule on motions to dismiss the cases on April 5.

A hearing on the defense motions and responses from prosecutors was to have been heard today (3/8/22) but was continued to April by Circuit Judge Alan Blankenship, according to online court records.

Charged with multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter and other felony counts are:

Kenneth Scott McKee of Verona, captain of the amphibious tourist craft that sank in July of 2018.

Curtis Lanham of Galena, general manager of the Duck Boat operation

Charles Baltzell of Kirbyville, manager on duty on the day of the tragedy.

Blankenship is the rule on whether to dismiss or proceed to preliminary hearings in April.