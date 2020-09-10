Wheels, tires stolen from a donated car meant to raise money for Veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A truck donated to a Springfield charity had its tires and wheels stolen during the second week of Sept. 2020.

Honor Flight of the Ozarks director Chris McQuay says the stolen parts are worth $3,000 to $4,000. The truck was going to be sold to raise funds to help more veterans take the Honor Flight, an annual trip to D.C. to visit war memorials.

A Vietnam Veteran donated the truck from Ozark, who went on the Honor Flight in 2019.

“If you notice anyone with a nice set of aluminum wheels on their truck that wasn’t there a week ago, call the police,” said McQuay. “They probably didn’t know they were stealing from veterans, but ignorance of the law doesn’t matter.”

Someone donated a set of wheels, but there are still no tires. The organization is hoping someone will donate tires, so it doesn’t have to take money out of its budget meant for Veterans.