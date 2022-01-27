Whataburger coming to Ozark

OZARK, MO. – Fast food restaurant chain Whataburger is coming to the city of Ozark.

According to Ozark Mayor Bradley Jackson’s Facebook post, the restaurant known for its hamburgers filed for a building permit.

This will be the second Whataburger in the Ozarks. They will also be opening in Republic.

The company’s core products include the “Whataburger”, the “Whataburger Jr.”, the “Triple Meat Whataburger”, the “Bacon & Cheese Whataburger”, “the “Justaburger”, the “Whatacatch”, and the “Whatachick’n”. The company also has a breakfast menu.

Whataburger, founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950.