What you should know about Labor Day Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- With the last holiday weekend, Labor Day, of the summer inching closer, most individuals will hit the lakes for the final time to end summer 2021. Fortunately, the weather looks to be on the boater’s side. A ridge will build over the Ozarks later this week, allowing warmer air to set in. Daytime high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to mid-90s starting Friday.

An upper-level trough will move through the northern plains, which will flatten the ridge. A few isolated storms and showers are possible Friday but the best chance will be north. A weak front may sag into the Ozarks, which could generate some showers and storm chances late Friday night.

The front could stall across the area generating another chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday. If the system stalls, the coverage of the showers and storms will not be widespread, which means it will not be an all-day washout. High Pressure will slide east of the area Sunday bringing a southerly flow. Isolated showers and storms mainly south Sunday. Labor Day is looking warm and dry for all! Humidity levels will be decreasing with the frontal passage through resulting in lower dew points. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Aside from the forecast, people may be looking at gas prices for traveling. According to AAA, gas prices have declined by 2 cents since last week in Missouri, and Missouri is still in the top 10 least expensive markets for gas. Right now, in Springfield gas, ranges from $2.49 a gallon to $2.99 a gallon.

There were nine oil refiners in the path of Hurricane Ida; at least four were believed to be shut down before the storm. Gas prices could spike temporarily following Hurricane Ida, with the shut down of 95% gasoline refining and oil production coming to a halt for much of the Gulf Coast. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, stated in a tweet that it is likely gas prices will increase by 5 cents.

Keeping in mind the storm hasn't cleared the area and storm assessments could change this, I still feel pretty confident in these figures. Again, Hurricane Ida isn't likely to lead to drastic price increases, but some increases are likely over the next ~2 weeks. https://t.co/fGxOqKuHsI — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) August 29, 2021

Colonial Pipeline restored production before midnight on Monday, August 30.