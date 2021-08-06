What you need to know about the Tax Free Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s Tax-Free Weekend and while everyone gets the state tax break for school supplies, not every city is participating.

Republic and Nixa are the only cities in the area that are participating in the tax-free weekend this year.

“Our city council decided they wanted to give folks a break on those school supplies, cost of clothes, all that stuff before they gear up and go back to school,” said Drew Douglas, public information officer for Nixa.

Only certain products will be tax-free this weekend.

“The state program says that the purchases that are exempt from sales tax this weekend have to do with buying school supplies, clothing, computers, graphing calculators,” said Douglas.

Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell says showcasing what the city has to offer is mor3e valuable than a weekend of sales tax.

“Once they come into the store once, they’re going to come back,” said Jesse Bricker owner of Boutique Alley. “The vendors are super excited about it, they have sales going on just for the event and you’re going to save money on top of money, we have over 30 small businesses in here, you’re going to be helping put food on people’s tables.”

“Instead of people traveling out of Nixa, they can stay right here at home, and when they stay at home, they’re going to go out to eat, they’re going to get gas, they might stop by the grocery store, and many other things in our community which they would normally spend that money outside of Nixa,” said Russell.

Officials also hope people will patron other establishments while in Nixa.

“While we’re down there, I heard about this awesome little cafe or awesome restaurant, let’s go check it out,” said Russell.

The city is still encouraging everyone, especially those who are not vaccinated to wear masks when you go shopping this weekend.