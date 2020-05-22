What will be open and closed in Springfield this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Leaders in Springfield tourism explained what would be open and closed in Springfield this summer.

Summer in Springfield will certainly be different this year. But Tracy Kimberlin and Rusty Worley say there is room to make up for time and money that’s already been lost.

“That’s been part of this whole process is rediscovering your home base,” said Worley, executive director of Downtown Springfield Association.

“It’s the first thing that people are going to want to do is reconnect,” said Kimberlin, president of Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. “And we hope that Springfield people will reconnect here in Springfield.”

Some events have been cancelled completely.

“Over 50 events that we work with, conventions and what not, that have cancelled,” said Kimberlin. “I think the total number is somewhere around 40 million dollars in business at this point and that’s just group business.”

Others have been postponed.

“There will likely be some fall events that we will hold off and likely not do this year and just wait until 2021, like our mini golf event,” said Worley.

And others, like the birthplace of Route 66 festival and the Ozark Empire Fair, are still up in the air, but there are some that will still go on. The First Friday Artwalk, for example.

“Those things are on the back burner right now, and that will work to our benefit as travel does start returning because we’re located right near the population center in the United States,” said Kimberlin.