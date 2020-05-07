What we know about the West Plains Homicide investigation

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Authorities in West Plains are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found dead in a car on May 5.

Frankie Ziegler, 28, and Richard Kuntz, 30, were found in the car with apparent gunshot wounds off county road 4000.

Officials say the incident took place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and are currently looking for a suspect.

The West Plains Police are leading the investigation with the help of the Howel County Sheriff’s Office, the South Central Drug Task Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This is the first time the city has seen a homicide in three years, but Josh Murrell, public information officer, says the department can handle this investigation.

“Right now, people are pretty shaken,” said Murrell. “We haven’t had a homicide in the city limits since 2017 and we don’t have a lot normally so we anytime we have something like this, it gets everyone a little anxious and a little on edge. it has been a while, but we stay fresh on everything. Our investigators are top-notch. is it safe, are we safe is everything okay? Right now, we do believe that with all the information that we have that this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.”

Authorities ask if you have any information about the case, please call the West Plains Police at (417) 256-2244.