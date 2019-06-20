What to know when swimming at the pool

Reporter Frances Lin went to learn what everyone should know about pool safety.

Down at the local pool, kids seem to be pretty knowledgeable about what to do and not do, but lifeguards have a stricter set of rules during hours at the public pool.

Hit the play button below to hear a little bit of one of the interviews

Sometimes when kids are drowning (or worse!) they can just look like they’re playing around. A good sign to look out for is if their hands are above water for more than a few seconds, and of course if their heads are above water too, for long periods of time.

Tune in to the 9 and 10 to get the full story.