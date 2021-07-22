What to know as PCCC begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Price Cutter Charity Championships has its opening round on Thursday, July 22.

Though golfers will look to benefit from a course that players usually play will so will numerous charities across the area.

Over the years, the Price Cutter Charity Championship has gifted over $17.3 million to Ozark children’s charities since it started in 1990 and they’ll look to add on to that this year.

In its 32nd year, they’ll be helping out 50 different charities the most they’ve ever helped in a tournament.

Of course one of the big headlines for the event is that fans are back, something that could not be said last year.

And another big return this year? Former Dallas Cowboys QB and NFL on CBS broadcaster Tony Romo is back.

He is looking to make the cut for the first time ever on one of these Korn Ferry Tour events, which is just a step below the PGA.