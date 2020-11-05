What to do with leftover pumpkins from Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Halloween may be over and the decorations are taken down but don’t throw out those pumpkins just yet!

Uses for leftover pumpkins

Roast the seeds, they make a delicious and nutritious snack

Pumpkin puree can be used in a variety of baked goods

If they haven’t been carved into jack-o-lanterns, spray paint, or leave as is. They make a great Thanksgiving and fall decoration.

Donate to a farmer (after calling to confirm they want them). Some farm animals such as pigs love pumpkins.

Pumpkins can be composted to enrich garden soil.

Have a pumpkin smashing party! This is a great way to relieve stress and lots of fun for kids.

For more information, call the University of Missouri Extension office at 417-874-2963 or visit extension.missouri.edu.