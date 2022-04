SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities wants residents to be prepared for outages caused by severe weather.

Severe weather is possible for several days this week, meaning power lines can be damaged by strong winds and lightning activity.

To check if there are outages in your area, you can go to the City Utilities outage map. To report an outage, you can visit the City Utilities website and login to your account or call 1-888-863-9001.