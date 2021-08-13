What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Although it’s not common for businesses in Springfield to require proof of vaccination, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says at some point, you’re likely going to need that little white card.

“Some employers are requiring vaccination or have policies based around whether or not you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated in terms of masking quarantine and things like that,” says Aaron Schekorra, Public Information Administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

“It’s really important to hold on to that information, so that way you can use it in those circumstances and have it available.”

But what if your card gets wet, bent, or lost altogether? No matter where you got your shots, getting a replacement card is possible.

First, recall the organization that hosted the vaccine clinic or the company that administered your shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends contacting your vaccination provider directly to receive a new card. That could be Walgreens, CVS, a local hospital, or your local pharmacy.

Schekorra says if you received one or both doses of the vaccine at a Springfield-Greene County Health Department event, the best thing is to call the COVID-19 hotline at 417-874-1211.

“You’ll just let us know that you lost it, and we’ll pull it up in the database to verify that you were vaccinated and that you were vaccinated through us. We can make you up a new card, and then you’ll need to come to the health department with a photo ID to verify your name and date of birth, and we will provide you with that replacement vaccine card,” says Schekorra.

Schekorra says it would likely be a similar process for anyone vaccinated by their local health department.

And if you are not able to pick up your card in person, the health department can mail a new card to you.

Meanwhile, Walgreens and CVS have both stated they will write a replacement card for you based on their records of your COVID-19 vaccination.

NewsNation reports that if you got the vaccine at Walmart or Sam’s Club, there will soon be a digital version of your card available created by a coalition of private and public organizations.

That initiative will also issue an app to various businesses and organizations that will allow them to check the digital vaccination cards.

Schekorra says you can call your local health department if a mass vaccination site gave you your shot, or you cannot remember who administered your shot.

Staff will look up your vaccination records in the State database and tell you whom to contact.

The CDC also encourages everyone to take a picture of their vaccine card as a backup if something happens to the physical version.