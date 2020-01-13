What to do if you have hail damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Pea- to quarter-size hail was reported around the Springfield area Friday night.

Many local auto and home repair businesses were busy with calls from those looking to get a quick start on fixing their cars and roofs

The challenge is finding the right business that isn’t looking for a quick buck.

The best tips for home and car repair are to do the vetting yourself or talk to others that have good and bad experiences. Remember what’s easiest, isn’t always the most reliable

You’ll likely see signs posted in yards, or papers left on your porch after storms like these. All from companies that simply want your business.

Some will even set up tents or go right to your door, giving you what seems like the most convenient option to get your car or your home fixed quickly and with little hassle.

Owner of Premiere PDR, Darin Crace said the problem with some of these businesses isn’t necessarily their quality of work or the price, it’s the warranty.

One thing to remember is that even if your repairs are completely covered by your insurance provider, it is completely your choice of who you would like to hire.

Even though the insurance company may say you have to take it to one of their preferred providers, Crace said that is not true, and it’s ultimately your decision of where you take your vehicle for repairs.