SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Snow is still falling in Springfield, and several stores and restaurants have closed their doors for the day.
Here is a list of store hours in Springfield Thursday:
- Kearney Street Walmart: 6 am-11 pm
- Kansas Expressway Walmart: 6 am-11 pm
- Campbell Ave Walmart: 6 am-11 pm
- Independence Street Walmart: 6 am-11 pm
- W Sunshine St Walmart: 6 am-11 pm
- Nolting Ave Price Cutter: 10 pm, may close as early as 7 pm depending on weather
- Kearney St Price Cutter: Closing 10 pm
- W Commercial St Price Cutter: 7 am-10 pm
- St. Louis St Price Cutter: 10 pm. Credit cards not working for gas pumps; must use cash.
- E Battlefield Rd Price Cutter: 10 pm
- S National Price Cutter: 10 pm. Bakery closed due to staff shortages.
- Elm St CVS: 10 pm
- Target: 10pm
- Kearney St Walgreens: 10 pm. Pharmacy open until 8 pm.