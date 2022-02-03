SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Snow is still falling in Springfield, and several stores and restaurants have closed their doors for the day.

Here is a list of store hours in Springfield Thursday:

  • Kearney Street Walmart: 6 am-11 pm
  • Kansas Expressway Walmart: 6 am-11 pm
  • Campbell Ave Walmart: 6 am-11 pm
  • Independence Street Walmart: 6 am-11 pm
  • W Sunshine St Walmart: 6 am-11 pm
  • Nolting Ave Price Cutter: 10 pm, may close as early as 7 pm depending on weather
  • Kearney St Price Cutter: Closing 10 pm
  • W Commercial St Price Cutter: 7 am-10 pm
  • St. Louis St Price Cutter: 10 pm. Credit cards not working for gas pumps; must use cash.
  • E Battlefield Rd Price Cutter: 10 pm
  • S National Price Cutter: 10 pm. Bakery closed due to staff shortages.
  • Elm St CVS: 10 pm
  • Target: 10pm
  • Kearney St Walgreens: 10 pm. Pharmacy open until 8 pm.