SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Nixa man is charged in a homicide that happened near Glenstone and Sunshine in January.

Jasmin Hopkins, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jeffrey Brent at Rumor’s Cabaret, an adult entertainment club.

On January 30, 2022, Springfield Police were dispatched to Rumors after a man with a head wound was found unconscious in the parking lot. The man was identified as Brent and he was rushed to Mercy Hospital where medical staff discovered he had hairline fractures to his skull and had a brain bleed.

Doctors put Brent into a medical coma while emergency medical procedures were performed. However, despite the doctor’s efforts, Brent would die on February 19, 2022. An autopsy was conducted by Greene County Medical Examiner Dr. Dieter Duff who discovered trauma on the front of Brent’s brain and confirmed he died due to blunt head trauma.

As the Springfield Police continued to investigate, witnesses told them Brent had been attacked. A security guard working at Rumors said he stepped outside the building to smoke a cigarette when he heard a loud smack and saw Brent fall to the ground. He claimed said he saw a black male with long braids standing over Brent and thought the man was going to hit Brent again. The security guard yelled at the man and the man ran away.

According to the probable cause statement, a witness said the suspect and victim were not together and didn’t see any disturbances or altercation between the two while inside the bar. She also said she saw the suspect punch Brent in the face outside of the bar and Brent fell to the ground hitting his head on the pavement.

Brents’s friend later told police that Brent and Hopkins had a prior altercation at another bar. According to the friend, Brent was a bartender at Georgia Macs which is where the previous altercation occurred. Brent removed Hopkins from the business after Hopkins was involved in an assault.

Hopkins is being held at the Greene County Jail on a $25,000 bond.