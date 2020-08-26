What police believed to have happened to newborn before Amber Alert

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- A female newborn has been located safe after being taken by two men in a Jeep on August 26, 2020.

Sheriff David Millsap with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office told KOLR 10 what they believe lead up to the Amber Alert involving two white men and a newborn white female child.

Millsap says the original call the police received was that a female arrived at the hospital saying she gave birth on the side of the road and two males came up in a blue Jeep and took the baby.

During the investigation, Police believe to have discovered that the mother had the baby inside a camper in rural Laclede County off U-Highway. Other people were in the camper with the mother and baby.

The maternal grandmother noticed her daughter looked sick or had some medical issues after the birth and took her to the hospital.

That’s when Stephan Bohlinger, who is believed to be the father, and Mike wrapped up the baby and said they were taking the child to the hospital. Instead, they took the baby to another relatives house.

That relative then took the baby to another family member in Webster County and left. That family member saw the amber alert and notified authorities.

Both the mother and Bohlinger have outstanding warrants. The Sheriff believes that is why police believe they didn’t go to the hospital.

The mother has been arrested on those outstanding warrants and police are still searching for Bohlinger.

The newborn has been placed in state custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges will be determined later.