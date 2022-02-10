SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall is adding new stores this year.

Mr. B’s Ice Cream Parlor will be opening next to Men’s Dillard’s across from Forever 21.

Lovisa will be located next to Torrid and across from Sephora.

Selfie Vibes will be opening between Lane Bryant and Women’s Dillard’s.

Aqua Nails Spa II will be on the east lifestyle section between H&M and Pizza Ranch.

The mall has also opened a new restaurant in the Dining Pavillion. Yan’s Sushi and Grill is located next to Greek in the Box.

Several stores in the mall are relocating to new areas.

The Eye Candy Boutique will be next to Lids and across from Hollister.

Pepper Palace will be moving between JCPenney and AT&T.

Rogue Beauty Bar is moving to a location between Women’s Dillard’s and Rack Room Shoes.

The T-Shirt Station will be moving next to Earthbound.