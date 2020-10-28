What it takes to build a 7,200 square-foot ice skating rink in Branson

BRANSON, Mo.- Soon, a new ice rink will sit under the Branson Ferris Wheel, but what is involved in constructing an ice rink of that size?

Craig Wescott, Owner of the Track Family Fun Park, says the new holiday attraction seemed like fate.

“The way they found us, the owner and operator of the ice rink. He googled best Christmas/ holiday towns and found Branson,” says Wescott.

Wescott says crews will soon be shipping the rink.

“I think three or four trucks are going to roll into town this weekend, and they’ll construct the rink over a few day period, and then they’ll build the ice, which is quite a process,” he says.

Once the rink is in place, crews will start the process of layering the ice, beginning with nearly 17,000 gallons of water.

“I’m no expert in the ice. That’s why the owner and the operator. I think the ice is like his third child; takes a lot of pride in that real ice. He’s not a fan of the synthetic,” he says.

Wescott is aiming to have the skating rink open in mid-November. It will cost about $15 to spend an afternoon out on the ice.