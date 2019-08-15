What it takes for Missouri to become a no-kill state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– There are more than 4,000 no-kill animal shelters across the U.S. Missouri has nearly 250 of those shelters.

Deleware became the first and only no-kill state for animal shelters in the U.S.

For a state to become a no-kill state, all of the animal shelters must have a save rate of at least 90%.

Karen Foutch of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri said her facility has been a no-kill shelter for more than five years.

“We have to maintain an over 90-percent success rate and save rate and at this point, we’re over 93-percent save rate and we’re very proud of that.”Said Foutch.

Foutch said Choosing to operate a no-kill shelter is much more expensive and takes support from the entire community.

“Educating the community one of our big surprises was that people didn’t quite understand a true no-kill model and what all it entails.” Said Foutch. “We never euthanize for space.”

If you aren’t able to foster, Ashley Vargas of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri says you can also volunteer.

“Without volunteers, we actually don’t have enough manpower to care for the animals the way they need to be cared for.”

National organizations like Best Friends, hope to make America no-kill by the year 2025.

For more information on the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri or to donate click here.