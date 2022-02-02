SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – What is the difference between freezing rain and sleet, and what makes an Ice Storm Warning?

Ice accumulations from freezing rain stick to power lines and weigh them down, increasing the risk of power outages.

Sleet, on the other hand, does not stick to power lines.

It takes an accumulation of 1/4 inch of ice in 24 hours to warrant an Ice Storm Warning.

Since southeastern counties in the Ozarks will experience more sleet than freezing rain, they may see up to 1/10 of an inch of ice accumulation, but not enough to justify an ice storm warning.

The risk for power outages in the Ozarks is much lower during a winter event like this week’s storm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Ozarks until Friday at 12:00AM. The criteria for this involves 7 inches of snow in 12 hours or 9 inches of snow in 24 hours covering at least 50% of the population.