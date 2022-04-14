NIXA, Mo. – Have you noticed a foul smell around the Nixa area?

Nixa’s Public Information Officer Drew Douglas said city employees noticed a smell but don’t know what time it began.

The City said the issue was not caused by the sewer system. They said the smell may have been caused by a spill of some kind.

Nixa has been in contact with MoDOT and offered to help with cleanup.

Sgt. Mike McClure with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D said that Rice Street is closed from Highway 14 (Mt. Vernon St.) to Gold Street, and Mt. Vernon Street between Ridgecrest Avenue and Spring Valley Circle is closed til 4:30 today.