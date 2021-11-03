What is Movember and No-Shave November?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s November. Which means Movember has begun, but what is it and how can you participate?

Movember, a combination of the word mustache and November, is an international movement that is dedicated to the awareness of the well-being of men. It focuses on mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Each year, Movember encourages men to grow a mustache as a conversation starter about men’s health and personal commitments to their health throughout the month of November.

“On average, men in Greene County die about five years sooner than women,” says Public Health Information Administrator Aaron Schekorra.

The Health Department is encouraging men to pick one thing they can do this month to improve their health. This year, #MOvemberSGF is specifically focusing on encouraging men to take steps to catch cancer early, talk about mental health challenges, move more, and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Men are encouraged to let us know what their “MOtivation” is by snapping a selfie and using #MOvemberSGF on social media.