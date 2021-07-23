What is a monoclonal antibody treatment? A Springfield doctor explains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jordan Valley Community Health Center has set up a centralized infusion center with the help of the state.

The center is part of the request the city made to the state on July 14th for more medical personnel and equipment.

Jordan Valley is now accepting high-risk COVID-19 patients to receive treatment of proteins called monoclonal antibodies.

The treatment helps improve symptoms of COVID-19 for those at a higher risk for hospitalization, including those with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

Patients will need a request from a doctor or pharmacist to receive the treatment.

Typically, the patients receiving these treatments do not have severe symptoms.

Instead, this treatment lessens symptoms to prevent more severe symptoms that could lead to further complications.

There are ten beds set up for patients to receive the treatment. Eight infusions were completed today.